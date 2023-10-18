Managing Director, Mark Ross, said it was "an incredible achievement" for the company and his team are "extremely proud".

A Sheffield-based estate agency has been name the Best Large Agent at a prestigious industrial awards ceremony this month.

Redbrik Estate Agents, who market homes across South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, are the first winners of the Yorkshire Residential Real Estate award to hail from Sheffield.

Mark Ross, Managing Director at Redbrik, said: "This is an incredible achievement and offers fantastic recognition for the hard work of everyone at Redbrik, as well as celebrating the pioneering and exciting changes we are making to the industry with our revolutionary new service SecureMove™. The service has slashed fall-through rates, sped up the sales process and completely changed the way we operate.

Sheffield-based estate agency, Redbrik, has won the Best Large Agent award at the Yorkshire Residential Real Estate Awards. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

“We are extremely proud to be named Best Large Agent in Yorkshire and excited for what the future holds.”

Previous winners of the Best Large Agent award have come from across North, East and West Yorkshire and Redbrik are the first to have won the prize from the south of the county.