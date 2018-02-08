Record support for Sheffield City Region trip to world’s largest property fair

More than 60 people will fly the flag for Sheffield City Region in a six-figure campaign to make a splash at the world’s largest property fair in Cannes, France.

The group will fly out to the Riviera on a dedicated, £20,000 chartered flight from Doncaster Airport, paid for by the private sector, including landowner Harworth Group.

From left: Ruth Adams, deputy managing director at Sheffield City Region; Rachel Clark, director of trade and investment at Sheffield City Region, and Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership.

The trip, from March 13 to 16, is being led by the Sheffield City Region, the publicly-funded regeneration body covering nine councils, which is spending £130,000 on the trip.

As well as travel and accommodation costs, expenses include a dinner for potential investors, a ‘digital 3D flyover’ of investment opportunities, a pitchbook, a promotional video, a media partnership with Estates Gazette and a ‘press function’.

MIPIM attracts 24,000 people from 100 countries, including delegations from most English cities all vying for investment.

Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “By working together locally on international promotion, on skills, business support and major infrastructure planning, we can secure more investment from huge international names – as we’ve already done with companies such as Boeing and McLaren.

“At MIPIM, public and private sector representatives from across the region will be coming together to promote our super-connected economy, our world-leading expertise in innovation and the fantastic quality of life we have to offer to residents, businesses and investors.

“Sheffield City Region has a unique role to help create new businesses, support the growth of existing ones, and inspire and attract foreign ones to come to the region.

“By taking a delegation of private and public sector experts to MIPIM, we can make more contacts, follow up leads and bring in investment.”

Iain Thomson, associate director for partnerships and communications at Harworth Group PLC, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring Sheffield City Region at MIPIM for the fifth year running.

“The city region’s profile with an international audience has increased immeasurably since 2014 and we look forward to promoting our key residential and commercial developments with them, including Waverley as the company’s flagship scheme.

“Land and property-related businesses in the region should not underestimate just how important MIPIM is in establishing and refining potential deals and cultivating new relationships.

“Being part of a wider delegation helps this process and we recommend others join us in sponsoring the region to promote its assets and expertise.”

Dawa Singh,head of pre-construction at JF Finnegan Ltd said: “It’s exciting to be a part of the MIPIM delegation for 2018.

“As a prominent design and build contractor with over 70 years of experience, we are looking forward to having the opportunity to showcase, alongside colleagues from the city region, the expertise that we have to offer, with the aim of driving growth and investment in our region.”