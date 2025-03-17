Record numbers for South Yorkshire Business

South Yorkshire B2B creative marketing agency Objective is celebrating business growth of more than 25 per cent following the end of their financial year in February.

During the 2024/25 financial year, the Sheffield city centre-based agency continued its expansion, with a 25 per cent increase in recruitment to its team of B2B strategic marketing, creative and digital specialists.

And Objective has also increased investment in training and coaching by more than 35 per cent to meet the demands of a growing client portfolio.

“We are especially pleased that our record breaking growth has been achieved by retaining more than 90 per cent of our clients for more than five years,” said Managing Director Dan Broadbent.

“We are grateful that our clients benefit from our unique, results driven, B2B marketing approach.

“Our continued investment in Objective - and the wider South Yorkshire economy - has enabled us to provide enhanced levels of support.

“This year’s results include 92 per cent of agreed client keywords being listed on page one of search, a 98 per cent reduction in inherited website technical errors and, most importantly, achieving over 50 per cent increases in B2B trade sales, all on behalf of our clients.”

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.

“This has been an extremely important 12 months for Objective, supported by increased investment in recruitment, training and personal development to further strengthen our team of B2B creative marketing specialists,” said Dan.

“Empowering colleagues to develop has definitely given us more scope to accelerate our expansion.

“We look forward to another exciting year for our clients, our colleagues, and the wider business community here in South Yorkshire.”