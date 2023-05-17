Star readers want to see a Sheffield steel baron’s moorland hunting lodge restored and brought back to life.

Most, but not all, who commented on its future were in favour of breathing new life into Thornseat Lodge. Others were critical of the owners for allowing it to decay and a surprising number posted memories of living there when it was a children’s home.

Thornseat Lodge, on Mortimer Road, High Bradfield, was built for steel tycoon Sidney Jessop 165 years ago. Acquired by Sheffield city council in 1934, it was a children’s home until 1980 before falling empty.

Today it is wreck on the way to ruin. Owners, the Hague family of Sheffield, want to turn it into a £5m wedding venue. Councillors on Peak District National Park were set to make a decision in April but it has been pushed back to June.

How Thornseat could look if the Hague family get permission to turn it into holiday accommodation and a wedding venue.

Pauline Hogg said: “Every time I have passed it I always said what a tragic waste of a nice building.”

Nicola Cater agreed: “I love this place so beautiful. Hope it gets the love and care put back into it.”

Nicky Clayton added: “Good for the Hague’s wanting to bring work and revenue to the area.”

But Michelle Thorp was critical. She said: “Should never have been left to get in this state.”

And Steve Whitaker said: “Never mind asking permission. The council should have a court order demanding its restoration.”

Lee Kendall opposed the plan: “There are other houses close by, would you like loud music every weekend till early hours?”

Some recalled living there although some dates were hazy because they were only small at the time.

Stephen Burns said: “I was shocked to see the state of the building. Brought back some lovely memories of what I could remember, after all, it was around 60 years since I was there. I really do hope the decision to restore this fabulous building goes ahead, the views from the property looking towards Bradfield are amazing. I remember having camp fires at the back of the home in the woodland area near to the pool, I enjoyed that.”

The lodge is a wreck on the way to ruin. Pic by Gina Phillips

Chris Pud Farrell added: “That was my boarding school, it was fantastic.”

Dean Chester said: “My grandma worked there in the 1950s as a cook. In later life she was saddened at the state of the house. My mother and her spoke about the wood panelled rooms and high ceilings…such a shame.”

Linda Skinner said: ”My grandma worked there in the 1950s, also as a cook but only at weekends. I often went with her to Thornseat, I played with the children there whilst she was working - great memories.”

Da La said: “Posthumous thanks to your grandma, I would have been one to benefit from her cooking at that point in time.”

The ambition is to build a large wedding and function hall on the former stableyard.

Donna Danielle Stars recalled: “I remember going here with Sunday school and Wednesday club at church Nazarene at Heeley. Some epic memories”