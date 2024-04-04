Ravenfield development offers "sought-after blend of countryside charm and modern comforts"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Merryweathers estate agents in Rotherham have been working with the team at Redrow’s Poppy Fields development since January 2023.

“Situated in a highly regarded area, these homes stand out as exceptional compared to what's available locally due to their high specifications and family-oriented design,” said Katie Cardwell, from Merryweathers estate agents.

“They offer a level of comfort and quality that is hard to match within the local housing market, and there are few options that can rival the appeal of these properties.”

A computer generated image of the homes at Poppy Fields

Poppy Fields, located on Moor Lane South, will eventually feature 240 three, four and five-bedroom homes for private sale, from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection.

Current properties for sale include the three-bedroom Bakewell. The ground floor boasts an open plan kitchen/dining and lounge area and separate cloakroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms, with an en-suite to the main bedroom and a separate family bathroom. Prices start from £270,000.

For those looking for a larger property The Highgate is designed over three floors, giving families more space and allowing privacy when needed.

The ground floor has an open plan kitchen / diner and family room along with a separate utility, cloakroom and lounge. The second floor is home to three double bedrooms, with an en-suite and dressing room to the main bedroom, plus a family bathroom.

The third floor boasts two further bedrooms and a shower room. Prices start from £525,000.

Katie added: “We have found that people are drawn to make the move to Poppy Fields from various backgrounds, including both local residents and those from outside the immediate area,”

“The demand for proximity to Wickersley and the desire for new, modern homes is a significant draw for newcomers, as Poppy Fields offers a wide range of properties to suit different buyers.

“Family ties often play a crucial role, as many choose to stay local to be close to relatives who already live in the area.”

The 36-acre development will also include a large area of open space, featuring a play area and a community orchard. There is also a great range of primary schools, local amenities, shops, parks and woodland walks nearby.

“Living in Ravenfield, particularly within Poppy Fields, offers a sought-after blend of countryside charm and modern comforts. The nearby ancient Silverwood woods are popular with dog walkers and families seeking leisurely strolls, while the adjacent Gulling Wood blossoms with bluebells during the springtime,” said Katie.

“The transformation of the former Silverwood colliery has turned a once-industrial landscape into thriving greenery, featuring a developing woodland and a freshwater nature reserve.

“Ravenfield Park and Ponds offer an escape from urban noise and is ideal for leisurely fishing or quiet walks. Not far away, Thrybergh Country Park boasts a variety of wildlife, and visitors can savour treats at the café or ice cream parlour, and take scenic walks along the reservoir trail,” she added.

“Additionally, the proximity to Wickersley and Bramley provides access to a vibrant nightlife scene and a diverse range of eateries and shops, ensuring that residents have everything they need right on their doorstep.”

The developments three show homes The Stratford Lifestyle, The Chester and The Hampstead are open to the public.