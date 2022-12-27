Train passengers in Sheffield and across the country may still be facing disruption after the latest strikes by rail workers.

The latest strikes over pay and conditions were officially halted by The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union members at 6am, today, Tuesday, December 27, after the latest walkout over pay and conditions.

But many trains were not expected to be running until 9am and in some places they may not be running until midday with Network Rail saying 70 per cent of services will be operating but people have been asked to check travel times.

Some services will also be affected by engineering works with most services not calling at York due to engineering work at the station, and no services will be running to or from Euston until the afternoon.

Pictured is Sheffield railway station.

London's Liverpool Street station is shut because of maintenance work, and there are reduced services from London Victoria.

Some airport transfer services have been affected including Gatwick Express to Victoria, and Heathrow Express trains from Paddington which are expected to resume from 11am.

A Network Rail spokesman said staff are only just returning to work so a later start for passenger services is expected and passengers should check travel details.

Thousands of RMT members across Network Rail and 14 train companies have added to wider disruption after their strike action has coincided with industrial action by nurses and ambulance drivers as well as Border Force workers at six of the UK's biggest airports.

Rail strikes will resume between January 3 and 4 as well as from January 6 to 7, and there is still an overtime ban by RMT members at 14 train companies which is expected to continue until January 2.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union is available to resolve this dispute but without an agreed solution industrial action is expected to continue.

A Network Rail spokesman said it will continue to discuss the industrial dispute to see if a negotiable position can be agreed.