The flagship Radisson Blu hotel on Pinstone Street will have 154 bedrooms and is a key part of the city centre transformation rapidly taking shape.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, March 24, to mark the beginning of work on the building’s foundations now the demolition of Barker’s Pool House has been completed.

The Radisson Blu Hotel on Pinstone Street, in Sheffield city centre, will have a rooftop bar overlooking the Peace Gardens. Construction officially began this week and the hotel is due to be completed in late 2023

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield Council’s executive member for regeneration, joined representatives from the council’s development partners, Queensberry, Turner & Townsend, McLaughlin & Harvey, and HLM Architects for the ceremony.

He said: “"We are excited to celebrate work getting underway on the Radisson Blu hotel. The careful retention of the beautiful Pinstone Street façade is a truly impressive sight and we’re looking forward to seeing how it will connect into the new build.

"The Heart of the City programme is about creating the right environment for us to attract premium brands to Sheffield and Radisson Blu is a perfect example of this ambition becoming a reality."

Andrew Davison, Project Director at Queensberry, added: “It’s great to see the progress being made on Heart of the City and the transformation of Sheffield city centre continue. We are very excited about the opening of the Radisson Blu hotel next year and the completion of the project.”

A groundbreaking ceremony is held as construction of the new Radisson Blu hotel in Sheffield city centre officially gets underway. Pictured left to right are: Andrew Davison (Queensberry Real Estate); Jasmine Goodall (Turner & Townsend); Cllr Mazher Iqbal (Sheffield City Council); Gemma Wilson (HLM Architects); Conor McKenna (McLaughlin & Harvey)