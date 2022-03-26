Radisson Blu Sheffield: Work officially begins on 154-bed city centre hotel with rooftop bar
Construction of a new upmarket hotel in Sheffield city centre, with a rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the Peace Gardens, has officially begun.
The flagship Radisson Blu hotel on Pinstone Street will have 154 bedrooms and is a key part of the city centre transformation rapidly taking shape.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, March 24, to mark the beginning of work on the building’s foundations now the demolition of Barker’s Pool House has been completed.
Councillor Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield Council’s executive member for regeneration, joined representatives from the council’s development partners, Queensberry, Turner & Townsend, McLaughlin & Harvey, and HLM Architects for the ceremony.
He said: “"We are excited to celebrate work getting underway on the Radisson Blu hotel. The careful retention of the beautiful Pinstone Street façade is a truly impressive sight and we’re looking forward to seeing how it will connect into the new build.
"The Heart of the City programme is about creating the right environment for us to attract premium brands to Sheffield and Radisson Blu is a perfect example of this ambition becoming a reality."
Andrew Davison, Project Director at Queensberry, added: “It’s great to see the progress being made on Heart of the City and the transformation of Sheffield city centre continue. We are very excited about the opening of the Radisson Blu hotel next year and the completion of the project.”
Construction of the hotel, being carried out by McLaughlin & Harvey, is expected to be complete towards the end of 2023.