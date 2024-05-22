Quickline announce partnership with The Prince's Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rural broadband provider Quickline Communications has partnered with The Prince’s Trust to help get disadvantaged young people into employment.

The East-Yorkshire-based business has committed £150,000 to The Trust’s work in South Yorkshire, supporting young entrepreneurs to start and grow new businesses, as well as improving essential employability skills.

Quickline’s investment over the next three years will support a range of programmes, equipping young people in South Yorkshire with skills to further their chances of employment or self-employment through Prince’s Trust’s proven models. Young entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to explore the possibility of running their own business whilst others will be equipped with the skills needed to succeed in employment. Quickline’s investment will support approximately 25-30 young people per year to build a brighter future.

Sean Royce, CEO for Quickline, said: “We are a broadband provider, but we do so much more than connect people to the internet. We care deeply about making a difference to the communities we serve across rural Yorkshire and Lincolnshire and we want to play our part in educating, enriching and enhancing the region.

"We are very proud to be supporting The Prince’s Trust as a partner, targeting enterprise and employability schemes for young people, especially those among disadvantaged groups.

“Our commitment of £150,000 to The Trust’s work in South Yorkshire, will support young entrepreneurs to start and grow new businesses, as well as improving essential employability skills.”

Director of Corporate Partnerships at The Prince’s Trust, Sophie Morrell said: “We are really pleased and excited to be partnering with Quickline. The Prince’s Trust has helped over a million young people to date. Over the last five years, three in four young people supported by The Trust moved into work, education or training.

"The Prince's Trust provides online support to young people who are ready to start a business through an inspiring virtual programme which has a menu of opportunities for young people to start and build their businesses."