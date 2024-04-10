Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bar based in a former men’s toilets has been named as one of the UK’s leading bars in the National Pub & Bar Awards 2024.

Public, uniquely located beneath the Sheffield Town Hall in the former gents toilets, has been awarded the title of the best bar in the whole of South Yorkshire. It is just one of many titles it has in the bank since opening in 2017.

The National Pub & Bar Awards 2024 has crowned a total of 94 county winners from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. All of the winning hospitality operators have demonstrated excellence, and will be making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards final on June 26.

Public, in Sheffield, has scooped the title of best in South Yorkshire at the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards. Credit: Public

The final, held in London, will see all 94 county winners come together to celebrate their achievements before finding out who will go on to become this year’s regional winners.

The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event's headline sponsor – and, finally, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event, said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things.

“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.