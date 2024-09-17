Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What could be Sheffield’s prettiest office building has been put up for sale, with an asking price of just £270,000.

The picturesque premises on Psalter Lane, Sharrow, is far from your typical modern monolith of an office block.

The attractive stone building, with its quaint blue door and ivy creeping up its front wall, was until recently home to the young people’s charity Golddigger Trust, which has moved to The Refinery, at Ward’s Exchange, on Ecclesall Road.

The office building at 10 Psalter Lane, Sheffield, which is listed for sale | Google

The four-storey building, with a mix of offices, meeting rooms and staff amenity facilities, is being sold as a freehold property.

There is a small garden to the front of the building, which backs onto Sharrow Vale Road, and a service yard to the rear.

There is no parking available on the premises but White & Co, which is marketing the property, says there is the opportunity to lease up to six spaces in the adjoining Salvation Army Hall car park, at a cost of £450 a year per car parking space.

The property comes with a new restrictive covenant attached, which prohibits its use for residential purposes.