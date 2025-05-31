Psalter hotel offers discounts to help those affected by DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park's sudden closure

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 31st May 2025, 11:00 BST

A hotel is offering discounts to help those affected by the news that Hilton will be rescheduling bookings after selling one of their properties.

In response to the unexpected announcement that the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park hotel will be shutting its doors in August, as new owners renovate and revamp the property to be reopened in 2026, the Psalter Restaurant and Hotel is offering discounts to anyone who’s bookings have been affected.

The hotel in Sharrow is offering 25 per cent off all room hire fees immediately and for the next few months, as owners welcome those affected by the closure.

Tom Lawson, local businessman and hotelier behind The Psalter, is hoping that the decision will persuade organisers to consider independent businesses when making bookings in future.

The Psalter Hotel is offering a 25 per cent discount on all room booking's after the sudden closure of a nearby hotel left many having to reschedule plans. | Google Maps

He said: “We know this news has come as a real shock to many.

“From wedding bookings to conferences and corporate events, people have been left scrambling to find a solution. As Sheffield’s largest independent hotel, The Psalter is ready to step up and support our community through this transition.

“This is more than a business opportunity - it’s about keeping Sheffield open for hospitality.

“We’re proud to be independent, rooted in the local community, and ready to help anyone whose plans have been disrupted.”

