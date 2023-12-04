It will develop new 'lightweighting' technologies for the aerospace industry

An £80m research centre in Sheffield is set to create up to 3,000 jobs, it is claimed.

It will develop new technology to make aeroplanes lighter and support the industry’s commitment to reach net zero by 2050.

Maria Laine and Todd Citron of Boeing with Steve Foxley, right, of Sheffield University at the start of building the new facility

It will be on Sheffield Business Park in Tinsley and part of Sheffield University.

Sheffield firm Henry Boot won the construction contract and says 50 jobs will be created and it will be ready by the end of 2024.

Cash for the ‘Compass’ facility is from private firms including Boeing, Sheffield University, and the taxpayer, via the government, Sheffield City Council, and ‘up to £14m’ from the South Yorkshire mayor’s office.

A Sheffield University spokesperson said: “Based on forecasted aircraft demand (it) has the potential to create up to 3,000 UK jobs long-term, and around £2 billion annually in export opportunities.”

