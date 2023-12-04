£80m Sheffield University research centre to help create 3,000 jobs and £2bn exports
It will develop new 'lightweighting' technologies for the aerospace industry
and live on Freeview channel 276
An £80m research centre in Sheffield is set to create up to 3,000 jobs, it is claimed.
It will develop new technology to make aeroplanes lighter and support the industry’s commitment to reach net zero by 2050.
It will be on Sheffield Business Park in Tinsley and part of Sheffield University.
Sheffield firm Henry Boot won the construction contract and says 50 jobs will be created and it will be ready by the end of 2024.
Cash for the ‘Compass’ facility is from private firms including Boeing, Sheffield University, and the taxpayer, via the government, Sheffield City Council, and ‘up to £14m’ from the South Yorkshire mayor’s office.
A Sheffield University spokesperson said: “Based on forecasted aircraft demand (it) has the potential to create up to 3,000 UK jobs long-term, and around £2 billion annually in export opportunities.”
Councillor Martin Smith, chair of the economic development and skills committee at Sheffield City Council, said: "This is a great opportunity to develop new lightweighting technologies for the aerospace industry, not only offering the potential to decarbonise air transport, but is also a brilliant long-term opportunity for the Sheffield economy."