Protection zone set up to control outbreak of ‘highly pathogenic’ bird flu in South Yorkshire

A 3km ‘protection zone’ has been set up to control an outbreak of ‘highly pathogenic’ bird flu in South Yorkshire.

By David Walsh
Published 30th Apr 2023, 21:08 BST

Avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial poultry on April 29 at premises near Cantley, Doncaster, according to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs. A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the premises.

By law, people in the disease zone must follow strict biosecurity rules to stop it spreading. You also need a licence to move poultry, eggs, material or mammals. The Animal and Plant Health Agency tweeted: ‘If you are in the 10km surveillance zone, register your birds so essential surveillance activities can be carried out’.

In the United Kingdom, there have been 182 confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 since 1 October 2022. According to The World Health Organisation, 870 humans have been infected with avian flu over the past 20 years and 457 have died.

