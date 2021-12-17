Property for sale: Former Sheffield city centre bank put up for sale at £649,999
A former bank in Sheffield city centre described as being in a prominent position is for sale at £649,999.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 3:52 pm
The building is on High Street, Sheffield city centre, and is being marketed by SMC Brownill Vickers, South Yorkshire. The brochure says: “The immediate area benefits from excellent transport links with High Street.”
It adds there is potential for residential conversion of the upper floors. Nearby businesses include Wetherspoons, McDonalds, Sports Direct and Boots.
For details call 0114 208 6563. The property is listed on Rightmove https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/117148910#/?channel=COM_BUY