Prince William and Kate Middleton to open McLaren factory in Rotherham

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will officially open the £50m McLaren factory on Wednesday.

Their Royal Highnesses will perform the honours at the supercar company’s site on the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

The McLaren factory on the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham.

They will be shown a prototype manufacturing line that includes processes for creating carbon fibre car chassis. And they will meet workers and hear about plans for expansion that will provide 200 new jobs for the local area.

Some of McLaren’s STEM Ambassadors will also be present at the event and will speak to The Duke and Duchess about their work encouraging children to get involved in science-based learning and careers.

McLaren is ‘re-shoring' production of carbon fibre chassis from Austria to the new factory.

The company was handed the keys to its £50m building in June and has been kitting it out with hi-tech machines.

The ‘tubs’ will be sent to the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, Surrey, where vehicles have been hand-assembled since 2011.

The firm estimates it will pump £100m into the region’s economy in the first 10 years.

Some 45 McLaren employees are already working at the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, refining the process for creating them. A giant press from Germany was installed in summer.

The project received £12m from the taxpayer via the Sheffield City Region organisation.

Construction was by Sheffield firm Finnegan, which also built the new Boeing factory nearby.

