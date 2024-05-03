Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One popular Sheffield pub is reopening today (May 3) after undergoing a transformation costing over £125,000.

The Prince of Wales on Derbyshire Lane, in Norton Lees, will be welcoming customers back from 11am after being taken over by the operator-led pub company, Craft Union - part of Stonegate Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company announced its temporary closure two weeks ago ‘for investment’, which has now been revealed to be £128,000.

Prince of Wales has three new beers on offer which can be enjoyed in the refurbished pub or sunny beer garden.

The pub’s interior has been renovated throughout, featuring updated furniture, newly upholstered fixed seating, and modern lighting fixtures for a welcoming atmosphere. It is also set to benefit from its refreshed entertainment schedule with discos on Fridays and Saturdays, and monthly tribute acts.

The new operator at the helm of the pub will be Daimion - a seasoned hospitality professional with 32 years of experience. His career has taken him across the UK, Channel Islands and Europe, but this new role will see Daimion ‘returning to his roots’ as he moves back to his hometown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield local will be hosting a variety of weekly and monthly events.

Daimion will be joined by his partner Gemma, and together they are committed to maintaining the pub’s community-led feel.

In a joint statement they said: “We are so excited to welcome guests back to the new-look pub. It’s a really great venue, and we are looking forward to hosting many unforgettable entertainment evenings here. Sheffield is a community led town, and it’ll be great to bring guests across Sheffield together for good times and good drinks.”

Sports fans will be pleased to hear that the darts board has been upgraded, and a friendly competition will take place every Thursday. The pub has also had a new pool table fitted.

With the warmer months on the horizon, the refreshed beer garden is sure to be welcomed by customers

Outside, the beer garden has also had a welcome refresh, just in time for the warmer weather. It has new seating and festoon lighting making it a perfect place to try out the three new beers on the menu - Amstel, Peroni and Cruzcampo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the re-opening celebrations, the pub will be hosting a special launch weekend on May 4 and 5 with a karaoke disco and an ABBA tribute act.