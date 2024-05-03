Prince Of Wales, Sheffield: First look inside refurbished pub following £125,000 investment
One popular Sheffield pub is reopening today (May 3) after undergoing a transformation costing over £125,000.
The Prince of Wales on Derbyshire Lane, in Norton Lees, will be welcoming customers back from 11am after being taken over by the operator-led pub company, Craft Union - part of Stonegate Group.
The company announced its temporary closure two weeks ago ‘for investment’, which has now been revealed to be £128,000.
The pub’s interior has been renovated throughout, featuring updated furniture, newly upholstered fixed seating, and modern lighting fixtures for a welcoming atmosphere. It is also set to benefit from its refreshed entertainment schedule with discos on Fridays and Saturdays, and monthly tribute acts.
The new operator at the helm of the pub will be Daimion - a seasoned hospitality professional with 32 years of experience. His career has taken him across the UK, Channel Islands and Europe, but this new role will see Daimion ‘returning to his roots’ as he moves back to his hometown.
Daimion will be joined by his partner Gemma, and together they are committed to maintaining the pub’s community-led feel.
In a joint statement they said: “We are so excited to welcome guests back to the new-look pub. It’s a really great venue, and we are looking forward to hosting many unforgettable entertainment evenings here. Sheffield is a community led town, and it’ll be great to bring guests across Sheffield together for good times and good drinks.”
Sports fans will be pleased to hear that the darts board has been upgraded, and a friendly competition will take place every Thursday. The pub has also had a new pool table fitted.
Outside, the beer garden has also had a welcome refresh, just in time for the warmer weather. It has new seating and festoon lighting making it a perfect place to try out the three new beers on the menu - Amstel, Peroni and Cruzcampo.
As part of the re-opening celebrations, the pub will be hosting a special launch weekend on May 4 and 5 with a karaoke disco and an ABBA tribute act.
