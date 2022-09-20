INOX, based at the University of Sheffield students union, is set to reopen to the public as students from across the world return to Sheffield this month for the start of the University year.

The popular restaurant only re-opened after the pandemic for pre-booked business, but are now excited to reopen permanently to the public – as well as launching their brand new small plates menu from Monday 12th September.

INOX is reopening at the University of Sheffield Students Union.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dining and hospitality venue is not only for students and staff, but also for the wider business community, restaurant goers across the city and for Sheffield’s many international visitors.

Heading the award winning chef team at INOX is Ben Slater, who has created a new international menu which nods towards Sheffield. Exciting international dishes on offer at INOX include yakitori and Korean fried chicken, and they also serve INOX Henderson’s and Onion Bread.

INOX also change their menu monthly with a selection of international inspired dishes.

The restaurant is also committed to sourcing local and ethical produce, which provides an exciting platform to local suppliers, such as Our Cow Molly Milk and Roastology coffee.

INOX is reopening at the University of Sheffield Students Union.

Ben Slater, who also trained at Sheffield college, commented on INOX’s reopening: “I wanted the new lounge menu to really capturethe essence of the University’s international community, whilst incorporating a taste of Sheffield.

"Served on small plates, you can choose as many or as few plates as you want. So there’s something for everyone, from a light bite to lunch with friends or a meal with business colleagues.

“We are working with the best local and regional suppliers to source a wide range of ingredients including milk, cheese, honey and beer, to deliver an innovative, fresh, seasonal menu inspired by local produce.”