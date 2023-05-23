With the Covid-19 pandemic and then the cost of living crisis, the hospitality scene in Sheffield has been hit hard in recent years.
Unfortunately, many venues have closed in recent months, with some blaming spiralling costs for putting them out of business. Here are a selection of pubs, cafes and restaurants that are sadly no longer with us.
1. The Cider Hole
The venue, based within the popular Krynkl shipping containers development at Kelham Island, will be shutting at the end of trading hours on Saturday, May 27. Cider Hole owner Mike Pomranz, pictured, is teaming up with Matt Beety who owns The Bear on Abbeydale Road, to open a new bar called The Old Shoe in Orchard Square this summer. Photo: submit
2. Balti King
The incredibly popular and well-known Balti King restaurant, visited by famous names like Mick Jagger and Shane Ritchie, closed in February after 33 years in business. Tony Hussain fought hammer and nail to keep the iconic venue running, but said Covid and the cost of living crisis had taken their toll. Photo: submit
3. Bill’s
Bill’s, a chain restaurant with multiple locations across the UK that prides itself on serving ‘breakfast, lunch, dinner and any meal inbetween’, opened several years ago at the St Paul's Place development near the Peace Gardens. But the venue closed recently and the building has been boarded up. In a statement, the company said: “We can confirm that we made the decision to sadly close our Sheffield restaurant. We loved being part of the local community and thank all our guests for visiting over the years.” Photo: submit
4. Lisboa Cafe & Patisserie
Lisboa Cafe & Patisserie announced in February that it is closing its Peace Gardens branch in Sheffield city centre due to a combination of 'rising costs' and 'dropping footfall'. Photo: submit