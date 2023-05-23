News you can trust since 1887
Popular Sheffield pubs, cafes and restaurants that have all closed recently including The Balti King and Eighteen Ten

With the Covid-19 pandemic and then the cost of living crisis, the hospitality scene in Sheffield has been hit hard in recent years.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 23rd May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:11 BST

Unfortunately, many venues have closed in recent months, with some blaming spiralling costs for putting them out of business. Here are a selection of pubs, cafes and restaurants that are sadly no longer with us.

The incredibly popular and well-known Balti King restaurant, visited by famous names like Mick Jagger and Shane Ritchie, closed in February after 33 years in business. Tony Hussain fought hammer and nail to keep the iconic venue running, but said Covid and the cost of living crisis had taken their toll.

1. Balti King

Bill’s, a chain restaurant with multiple locations across the UK that prides itself on serving ‘breakfast, lunch, dinner and any meal inbetween’, opened several years ago at the St Paul's Place development near the Peace Gardens. But the venue closed recently and the building has been boarded up. In a statement, the company said: “We can confirm that we made the decision to sadly close our Sheffield restaurant. We loved being part of the local community and thank all our guests for visiting over the years.”

2. Bill’s

Lisboa Cafe & Patisserie announced in February that it is closing its Peace Gardens branch in Sheffield city centre due to a combination of 'rising costs' and 'dropping footfall'.

3. Lisboa Cafe & Patisserie

Eighteen Ten, on Arena Court, Attercliffe, shut its doors for the final time on Saturday, February 11. A worker who asked not to be named said they were “gutted” by the move. There are reports a fish and chip restaurant will replace the pub on the site.

4. Eighteen Ten

