With the Covid-19 pandemic and then the cost of living crisis, it is fair to say many hospitality venues have had a tough time recently.
Unfortunately, many have closed in recent months, with many blaming spiralling costs for putting them out of business. Here are a selection of pubs, cafes and restaurants that have sadly shut in recent months.
All these cafes, restaurants and bars have recently closed in Sheffield
The incredibly popular and well-known Balti King restaurant, visited by famous names like Mick Jagger and Shane Ritchie, closed in February after 33 years in business. Tony Hussain fought hammer and nail to keep the iconic venue running, but said Covid and the cost of living crisis had taken their toll.
Bill’s, a chain restaurant with multiple locations across the UK that prides itself on serving ‘breakfast, lunch, dinner and any meal inbetween’, opened several years ago at the St Paul's Place development near the Peace Gardens. But the venue closed recently and the building has been boarded up. In a statement, the company said: “We can confirm that we made the decision to sadly close our Sheffield restaurant. We loved being part of the local community and thank all our guests for visiting over the years.”
Eighteen Ten, on Arena Court, Attercliffe, shut its doors for the final time on Saturday, February 11. A worker who asked not to be named said they were “gutted” by the move. There are reports a fish and chip restaurant will replace the pub on the site.
