Popular Sheffield city centre restaurant 'closes down' after less than two years open
A popular Sheffield city centre restaurant has ‘closed down’ after less than two years in business.
Indian burrito chain Wrapchic first opened on Division Street in late 2017 offering a fusion of Mexican and Indian street food.
The business was founded in Birmingham in 2011 before rapidly expanding across the country.
In July, Big Hospitality reported that insolvency firm Parker Andrews Ltd was appointed administrator to the group after ‘issues’ with some of its franchises.
However, the business was then bought out of administration one month later by Zampor Limited, reportedly saving the ‘majority’ of its sites.
A full list of sites to close was never confirmed but restaurants in Leicester and Preston both shut prior to the administration.
The restaurant also has a site open at Meadowhall which is listed as open on the company’s website, as is the Devonshire Street site.
However, the restaurant has now been stripped bare with its logo removed from the front of the site.
Wrapchic has been contacted for a response.