Popular Sheffield city centre restaurant closed 'until further notice' for mysterious reason
A popular fine-dining restaurant in Sheffield has closed its doors until further notice due to ‘irretrievable matters’.
A notice has appeared on the doors of Oisoi, in St. Paul’s Place, revealing that they have had to temporarily close their doors.
The message read: “Dear distinguished guests. With a regretful heart, we sincerely apologise that the restaurant is closed due to irretrievable matters.
“Oisoi will provide our future plans at later stage through our website and social media platforms (Facebook, Google, TripAdvisor).
“You may still enjoy a different Oisoi experience with a Eurasia styled fusion menu in our newly opened venue."
Staff at the restaurant have told Sheffield Vibe that they can no longer access the building and that the owners are in the process of looking for a new location.
However, staff are reportedly ‘hopeful’ of returnign to the St Paul’s Place site.
Oisoi opened its doors as a premium artisan oriental food market in September 2015 and opened a second Sheffield restaurant this year.
The new restaurant is located underneath Gatecrahser Apartments on Arundel Street, focusing on a street-food vibe.