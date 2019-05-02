Popular Sheffield city centre café to close tomorrow

A popular Sheffield city centre sandwich shop and café will close its doors for the final time tomorrow.

Philpotts on Campo Lane will cease trading on Friday, May 3.

Philpotts, Campo Lane. Picture: Steve Ellis

The store was saved when it went into administration in late January following the collapse of its former parent company Patisserie Holdings, which also owns Patisserie Valerie.

Family-owned food and drinks firm A.F. Blakemore bought the Sheffield store and 20 others across the country, saving around 200 jobs.

But the firm confirmed it will close on Friday.

In a statement, A.F. Blakemore & Son Ltd said: “We can confirm that the Philpotts store on Campo Lane, Sheffield will cease trading on Friday, May 3.

“The decision to close the store was made after careful consideration and we thank all our customers for their support.

“However, the closure of the store does not reflect our ambitions to grow and we will be pursuing locations across all major UK cities, including Sheffield that would be commercially suitable for the Philpotts brand in the future.”