A stylish cocktail bar and hidden ‘speakeasy’ in the heart of Sheffield’s nightlife scene has hit the market - and it could be your next big business move.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Wilson’s Cocktail Bar and Capone’s Speakeasy, located on busy West Street, is now up for sale as a trading business.

The venue is still open and running, with the current tenant looking to sell the business, with the building owned separately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale is being handled by leisure property specialists Fleurets, who are marketing the lease at £74,000 per year.

Fleurets

Spread over two floors and covering around 7,200 square feet, the venue includes a stunning main bar upstairs, and a secret speakeasy downstairs.

This is all part of a £1.5 million makeover done in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleurets

Mr Wilson’s is popular for its Bottomless Brunches, soul nights, and monthly Bottomless Bingo Brunches.

The stylish upstairs bar features eye-catching decor, comfy seating and a large central bar that’s perfect for a lively night out.

But the real surprise is downstairs.

Hidden behind a secret entrance, Capone’s Speakeasy whisks guests back to the 1920s, with cosy booth seating and a bar designed to look like a Prohibition-era gin den - complete with a quirky bathtub feature.

Simon Hall, from Fleurets, said: "No expense was spared when Mr Wilson’s and Capone’s opened in 2022. It’s one of the most luxurious venues in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to its top location, it’s busy by day and buzzing at night — a great chance for someone to take on a ready-to-go bar in the heart of the city."

Viewings are strictly by appointment only through Fleurets North Office.

For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact Fleurets at 0113 234 0304 or email [email protected].