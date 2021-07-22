Popular Sheffield bakery to run new cafe in historic park building

The Depot Bakery, which already has a successful venue on Burton Road in Kelham Island selling fare including artisanal freshly-baked breads and pastries, today announced it was teaming up with Age UK Sheffield to run the cafe at the Old Coach House in Hillsborough Park.

“We look forward to bringing our fresh breads, pastries, hot food, and speciality coffees to S6 and becoming a part of the park and local community,” it said.

“The new cafe is expected to open in early 2022 and we can’t wait to welcome you in!”

The Depot Bakery will run the cafe at the Old Coach House in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, which is being restored (pic: The Depot Bakery)

Age UK Sheffield said it was ‘super excited’ to be teaming up with The Depot Bakery.

The charity’s chief executive, Steve Chu, added: ““We were hugely impressed by their commitment to high quality, locally-sourced products, their strong track record within Sheffield, and their exciting vision to bring a great customer café experience to Hillsborough Park.”

The 242-year-old Grade II-listed Coach House, which hadn’t been used since the Second World War, is undergoing a £1 million Lottery-funded restoration project. Work began in March and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

How the Old Coach House in Hillsborough Park will look once restoration is complete

Age UK Sheffield will open the neighbouring Potting Shed as a new creative arts centre for older people, which will offer a wide range of activities targeted at people aged 50 and over but open to all.

The charity will also manage the nearby Hillsborough Park Bowling Pavilion as an older people’s activity centre and community facility.