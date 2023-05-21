News you can trust since 1887
Popular Italian Caffe Tucci set to open new venue today on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield

A popular Italian cafe is expanding into a new venue on one of Sheffield’s most popular streets today.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 21st May 2023, 04:45 BST

Caffe Tucci is set to open on busy Ecclesall Road following the success of the first on Surrey Street in the city centre. The business is owned by brothers Salvatore and Stefano Capasso and has the slogan 'Naples in the heart'.

Salvatore said the new venue would offer hot food as well as the sandwiches, salads and cakes sold on Surrey Street. They chose Ecclesall Road because it was busy and many of their city centre customers live in the area. The new unit is in a former tea shop between Woody’s Sandwich Bar and K Tea Bubble Tea and Deli, near Hunter's Bar roundabout and Endcliffe Park.

Salvatore previously told The Star he was very excited at the challenge, which involves new plumbing and electrics.

Caffe Tucci on Ecclesall Road.Caffe Tucci on Ecclesall Road.
He joked: “We’re not sure it’s going to work - but it’s going to work. Ecclesall Road is a busy area and 40 per cent of our customers come from there.”

Stefano added: “We are really grateful to Sheffield people, they have embraced and supported us in a such a beautiful way we cannot say how much we feel lucky to have decided to move here and start our business here.”

He urged members of the public to come to the opening to “celebrate the moment and try something new.”

The new cafe is creating two full-time and two part-time jobs for teenagers, he added.

Salvatore Capasso said the new Caffe Tucci would offer hot food as well as the sandwiches, salads and cakes.Salvatore Capasso said the new Caffe Tucci would offer hot food as well as the sandwiches, salads and cakes.
Caffe Tucci on Ecclesall Road.Caffe Tucci on Ecclesall Road.
