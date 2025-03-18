Popular B2B Exhibition Returns to Celebrate Sheffield’s Progress, Talent and Potential

Returning for the first time since 2019, Showcase Sheffield, a popular business exhibition, hosted and organised by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, is heading to the Canon Medical Arena this month.

Showcase Sheffield has been revamped and refreshed to reflect the city’s current and evolving business landscape.

Designed to celebrate the city's progress, talent, and potential, Showcase Sheffield, headline sponsored by British Business Bank, is more than your average exhibition.

Taking place on March 26 (9am – 2pm) at Canon Medical Arena in the Olympic Legacy Park, delegates will be able to attend a day filled with opportunities to connect, innovate and collaborate.

Danny Johnson, Business Director for Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said:"Showcase Sheffield is a fantastic opportunity for businesses of all sizes to come together, share ideas, and build relationships that shape the future of our city.

“After listening to our members and stakeholders, we knew the time was right to bring back our expo, which hasn’t been held since 2019. But this isn’t just a return – it’s a reinvention. We’ve developed a new format that reflects the evolving needs of Sheffield’s business community.

“At Sheffield Chamber, we’re committed to fostering an environment where collaboration thrives, and this event is a testament to that mission. Whether you’re looking to make new connections, gain industry insights, or be inspired by Sheffield’s vibrant business landscape, we look forward to welcoming you on the day."

With more than 56 exhibitors, the event, which is free to attend for Chamber members, is expected to see over 350 delegates. Attendees can engage with discussions on key Sheffield-focused topics, view an F4 racing car display, and visit a dedicated business lounge for one-to-one meetings and networking.

Speaker sessions will run throughout the day including a panel onSheffield’s Economic Growthwith keynote speaker Keira Shepperson, compèred by Danny Johnson;Sheffield Olympic Legacy Parkwith Dr Chris Lowe, Tom Wolfenden, Amy Cooper, Richard Caborn and Yuri Matischen;Sheffield Inspireswith Mark Mobbs, hosted by Louisa Harrison-Walker; andSheffield’s Health and Wellbeingwith Beth Crackles, Emma Latimer, Chris Bailey and Christine Lamb.

Yuri Matischen, Managing Director of Canon Medical Arena, said:“We’re excited to welcome Showcase Sheffield to Canon Medical Arena, as it makes its long-awaited return this month for the first time since 2019.

“Our venue is all about fostering community spirit in Sheffield, promoting health, and encouraging active lifestyles. Hosting events like this aligns perfectly with our mission to bring people together and drive collaboration.

“We’re proud to partner withSheffield Chamber of Commerceto support this event and can’t wait to see you there!”

Also joining British Business Bank and Canon Medical Arena as event sponsors and partners are: Wildes Inns Limited, Business Sheffield, Scarborough Group International, Irwin Mitchell, UK Export Finance, Pinders and TravelMaster, who, as travel partners, are providing attendees access to a free ‘Special Showcase 1-Day Ticket’, which allows unlimited bus and tram travel on the day of the event.

In addition, the event is taking place on the same day as the Government’s next Spring Statement. There will be a media presence in attendance to garner live reactions as it is set to be one of the most highly anticipated Spring Statements in recent years.

Find out more about Showcase Sheffield, or register to attend for free as a Chamber member or for £30+VAT as a non-member, here: https://expo.scci.org.uk/