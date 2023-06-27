Honeyz, Fleur East and Blue have been lined up to play the finale of the Doncaster attraction’s Wild Live concert series, on Saturday, September 2. They will follow performances from Olly Murs, The Vamps and a Tina Turner tribute act on Saturday evenings in August.

The venue is loved by artists who revel in its unique atmosphere and are keen to support its conservation efforts, according to chief executive John Minion.

He added: “We are absolutely delighted to announce Honeyz, Fleur East and Blue as our final acts for Wild Live this year. All the artists’ incredible talent and passion for wildlife conservation are perfect for the event. The concerts have become bigger and better each year, and this year is certainly no exception! After having a record-breaking number of visitors in 2022, we are confident that this year is going to be even larger.”

Honeyz, Fleur East, pictured, and Blue have been lined up to play the finale of the Doncaster attraction’s Wild Live concert series, on Saturday September 2.

Tickets to the Wild Live concerts come with the offer of discounted entry (purchased separately) to the park and the opportunity to get ‘up close and personal’ to rare species such as Amur Tigers, Giraffes, Black Rhinos and Polar Bears.

Built on a former riding school and small farm attraction, Yorkshire Wildlife Park opened in April 2009. Today it encompasses 150 acres, is home to more than 400 animals from more than 70 rare and endangered species, and claims to be a “leading force” in conservation. Buy tickets at www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com