A plot of natural land near a residential estate has gone up for sale.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located off Wath Wood Bottom and Gipsy Green Road in the Wath-upon-Dearne area of Rotherham, the land is currently undeveloped and primarily used as a dog walking spot.

The two acres plot backs on to two rows of houses, with St Pius X Catholic High School and Wathwood Hospital only a stone’s throw away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A plot of land described as having 'potential' by estate agents has gone up for sale. Located in the Wath-upon-Dearne area of Rotherham, it's primarily used for dog walking and recreation currently. | Google

The mental health facility takes up a large plot of land to the south, with greenhouses, horticultural therapy spaces and an associated car park.

A substation is located to the north west of the land as is not included in the purchase.

Placed on the market by Auction House, West Yorkshire, the land has a guide price of £25,000.

It is set to go on auction on October 22 and has been described by estate agents as having ‘potential’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are no current approvals for development on the property, however records dating back to the 1950s show developers proposing to build a primary school and housing in the area.

Auction House writes: “This modest plot of land totals 0.94 Hectares (2.32 Acres) and is offered with vacant possession.

“In recent times it has been used for primarily recreation and dog walking but should appeal to a range of buyers looking for an affordable plot with potential.”