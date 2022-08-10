Plans to convert former pawnbrokers into “healthy but tasty” take away in Rotherham town centre refused

Plans to convert a former pawnbrokers into take away in Rotherham town centre have been refused by RMBC’s planning department.

By Danielle Andrews
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 9:50 am

Applicants proposed a change of use of the ground floor of the former Ramsdens on Effingham Street to a hot food takeaway.

The council refused the application on the grounds that it is less than 200m from Rotherham College – contrary to its policy of not allowing hot food takeaways within 800 metres of schools or colleges.

Applicants said that the premises, named Amo’s Street Food, would sell “healthy but tasty convenient takeaway food to help contribute in tackling obesity.”

Their documents added that the food would be airfried rather than using oil, and nutrition values would be displayed.

They also proposed to donate any cancelled orders to food banks, and offer free meals once a month for youngsters experiencing food poverty.

Families could contact the business over social media or via phone to have their meal delivered, or collect it from the premises.

