Plans submitted to develop Sheffield industrial site and create more than 400 jobs

The former Tinsley Wire and Betafence site, on Shepcote Lane near junction 34 of the M1 in Tinsley, has been acquired by developer Tramwell Crow Company (TCC), who have submitted plans to transform it and create 450 jobs in the process.

TCC’s plans for the site – which closed to manufacturing in November 2018 – involve developing the 20 acre land and replacing the existing building with a 367,151 sq ft ‘grade A logistcs facility’.

The Shepcte Lane site

TCC says it was been ‘working closely’ with Sheffield City Council and local stakeholders for the pre-application process and submitted a plan that seeks to ‘reprofile’ the site.

The developed site will include storage, distribution, access, servicing and parking as well as landscaping works.

The new Class B8 storage and distribution unit is expected to create 450 new jobs. Additional employment opportunities are also ‘envisaged’ during the development and construction of the new scheme, TCC says.

Mike Forster, Head of UK Logistics at Trammell Crow Company, said: “We’re delighted to be breathing life into this site which has lain dormant for almost three years. There’s considerable demand for high quality storage and distribution units in and around the city of Sheffield and we’ve had positive support to date. We look forward to continuing to work with the Council as they consider our application.

Bird's-eye view of the site.