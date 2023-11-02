Plans for new aerospace research and manufacturing facility at Waverley
and live on Freeview channel 276
The development will provide a new headquarters for Sheffield-based firm Technicut, which provides solid rotary cutting tools for the aerospace industry.
Planning documents state that the scheme will provide a dedicated building comprising a production, lab, office and meeting room adjacent to the McLaren building.
A report adds that Technicut “provide an unrivalled pedigree in aerospace rotary tooling and have a highly skilled engineering team who provide unique and innovative tooling solutions that are needed by their global aerospace customers”.
The two-storey building will include 127 parking spaces, and lorry access, and create 8,064sqm of new floor space.
“The proposal offers a new workshop to a burgeoning new sector in aerospace tooling innovations within the AMP at Waverley,” add planning documents.
“This will assist the local community and the council to positively achieve economic growth and deliver highly skilled jobs.”
Residents can comment on the plans until November 30.