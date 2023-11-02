News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Plans for new aerospace research and manufacturing facility at Waverley

Plans have been lodged for a new research and manufacturing unit at Waverley’s Advanced Manufacturing Park.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:56 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 11:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The development will provide a new headquarters for Sheffield-based firm Technicut, which provides solid rotary cutting tools for the aerospace industry.

Planning documents state that the scheme will provide a dedicated building comprising a production, lab, office and meeting room adjacent to the McLaren building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report adds that Technicut “provide an unrivalled pedigree in aerospace rotary tooling and have a highly skilled engineering team who provide unique and innovative tooling solutions that are needed by their global aerospace customers”.

Most Popular
The scheme will provide a dedicated building comprising a mix of production, lab, office and meeting room space adjacent to the McLaren building.The scheme will provide a dedicated building comprising a mix of production, lab, office and meeting room space adjacent to the McLaren building.
The scheme will provide a dedicated building comprising a mix of production, lab, office and meeting room space adjacent to the McLaren building.

The two-storey building will include 127 parking spaces, and lorry access, and create 8,064sqm of new floor space.

“The proposal offers a new workshop to a burgeoning new sector in aerospace tooling innovations within the AMP at Waverley,” add planning documents.

“This will assist the local community and the council to positively achieve economic growth and deliver highly skilled jobs.”

Residents can comment on the plans until November 30.

Related topics:WaverleyAdvanced Manufacturing ParkResidentsSheffieldMcLaren