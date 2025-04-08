Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield-based Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire, specialists in venue styling and biodegradable confetti, are celebrating after being announced as a Regional Finalist in the highly competitive Venue Stylist category at the prestigious I Do Wedding Awards 2025

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire Named Regional Finalist at the 2025 I Do Wedding Awards

Chesterfield-based Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire, specialists in venue styling and biodegradable confetti, are celebrating after being announced as a Regional Finalist in the highly competitive Venue Stylist category at the prestigious I Do Wedding Awards 2025. With their sights set on becoming the best in the East Midlands, the team is thrilled to be recognised for their creativity, dedication, and sustainable approach to weddings.

Director Sam Nix shares:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holiday Inn Rotherham wedding fayre excitingly waiting for enagaged couples to walk through the doors!

"My company ethos has always been simple — reduce, recycle, and keep costs down for everyone involved. I wasn’t fulfilled in my full-time job, so I took the leap and launched Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire in 2022. This year, I took the plunge to run the business full-time, and it’s been the best decision!"

Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire offers an extensive range of services, including:

Venue styling and dressing

Extensive hire collection

Home-grown, sourced, and hand-packaged biodegradable petal confetti

Personalised items and bespoke creations

Set-up service for clients using their own décor

On-the-day wedding coordination

Bridal party dressing service

Plus, they work alongside trusted local suppliers to provide a full, seamless experience for couples

The journey to national recognition begins with success at the The Wedding Industry Awards in November where I received my first award for regional finalist. And now, regional awards in May for I DO. Winners are selected based on glowing feedback from their couples and the discerning eyes of the expert judging panel. Regional winners will then go on to compete for national titles later this year.

Here I am last year at the Finals for the TWIA

The I Do Wedding Awards are renowned for celebrating excellence within the wedding industry. What sets these awards apart is their focus on quality over quantity — winners are chosen not by the number of votes, but by the strength of feedback from recent couples. This means businesses of all sizes compete fairly, with the best talent truly shining through.