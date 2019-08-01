Peter Jones charity shooting event aims high

Chris Winterbourne, MD of Your Event Cover. Peter Jones and Jason Mace.

More than 100 VIPs, including Dragon’s Den stars Peter Jones and Jenny Campbell, and Gala Tent MD Jason Mace, attended.

Funds raised will go to enterprise education initiatives and Forgotten Children programmes at the Peter Jones Foundation.

Jason said: “It was a great day. We didn’t win the shooting tournament but came a respectable fifth place.

“The Peter Jones Foundation is the only teaching project where you can learn to make money, and really get set up with the best start to help you get a job.

“This is something totally different, and adds value to our great country. This is why I like to offer support.”

Peter Jones said, “I would like to send my personal thanks to Jason Mace and Gala Tent. Your generosity helped us raise an amazing £135,000 and, together with our charity golf event, which took place last month, we have already raised almost £200,000 of vital funds this year!

“Your kindness will benefit the thousands of children that we support through our enterprise education initiatives and our Forgotten Children programmes. I believe that with the right mix of opportunity and support, every young person has the potential to achieve great things and the right to a brighter future.“We are focused on increasing the numbers of young people we work with and the impact we have, and I could not be more grateful for the contribution you have made to enable the Foundation to do this.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gala Tent’s print and branding division Gala Graphics created the brochures, pop up banners, and promotional flags for the event, which was held at the exclusive Royal Berkshire Shooting School.

In 2011, Jason Mace won the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Chamber of Commerce ceremony. Soon after receiving the honour, the National Enterprise Academy was established at Sheffield College, and Jason was approached by Graham Tidd to assist with offering 16–18 year olds the opportunity to undertake a one-year BTEC Diploma in Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, as part of the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy.

Mace created a business challenge for students attending, in which they would devise and design a children’s or pet’s gazebo, with his guidance, and then pitch their ideas to a Dragon’s Den-style panel.

He found the process so rewarding that he has been involved with the Peter Jones Foundation ever since.

Founded in 1999 from a table top operation, Gala Tent has grown to sell more than 15,000 tents each year, along with around 90,000 event accessories.