The Star spoke to the owners ahead of Peak Pickleball’s official opening next week, which brings Sheffield its first custom-built indoor pickleball court.

When Sheffield locals Gina Floyd and Hannah Adams quit their jobs and jetted off to the US last year, they didn’t expect to return home with a mission to transform the city’s sporting scene.

But after discovering pickleball - a quirky mix of tennis, badminton and table tennis - the pair were hooked.

“I’d never even heard of it before,” says Gina.

“We started playing while travelling in America and just fell in love with it. Not only is the sport addictive, but the community around it is what makes it special.”

The duo are now launching Peak Pickleball Sheffield, opening Monday 3rd November - and while the sport already has a growing fanbase in the city, this will be its first purpose-built indoor court.

The new courts are based at 220 Newhall Road, just a 10-minute walk from the Attercliffe tram stop, with parking available on-site.

A sport for everyone

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, combining elements of racket sports into something entirely its own.

Played on a smaller court with paddles and a perforated ball, the game is fast-paced yet accessible, relying as much on strategy as on speed.

“It’s a mix of tennis, badminton and table tennis but it’s not like any of them,” Gina explains.

“You play in a non-volley zone, so it’s about positioning, control and strategy rather than just power.”

She says that much of the appeal also comes from the accessibility of the game: “It’s accessible for everyone, from beginner up to advanced level.

“There’s also such a social element to it, when we played abroad, we met and spoke to people we wouldn’t normally meet.

“It opens you up to a lovely, fun community.”

The pair currently live in Woodseats, but say that is not the sole reason they chose Sheffield for their new venture:

“Sheffield’s such a sporty place, even though it’s known as the Outdoor City, there’s a real community around sport and wellness here, it just felt like the perfect place to do it,” says Gina.

Hannah adds: “This is the perfect place - there are already lots of people who play pickleball in Sheffield, but there’s no centre for them to do it.”

Building a community

The pair’s goal isn’t just to introduce a new sport, it's to build a community around it.

They’ve created introductory sessions specifically designed for newcomers, offering hour-long classes covering the basics, followed by a series of three sessions that take players from beginner to confident competitor.

“We really want it to be accessible in every way, especially for beginners,” Gina said.

Hannah continued: "We provide all the equipment, you don’t need to bring anything. Just turn up in something comfortable with a drink and a pair of trainers.”

They’re also running daytime sessions for over-65s, women-only groups and skills clinics with guest coaches.

On Saturday 8th November, there will be a series of free 30-minute taster sessions, giving locals the perfect chance to try the sport for the first time.

The inclusive spirit extends to their Open Play sessions, where players of all ages and abilities can come together.

“You could be playing with someone as young as 12 or as old as 80 in the same session,” Hannah says.

“It’s that mix of people that makes it so special.”

Growing a Sheffield legacy

With talk of pickleball potentially being included in the 2032 Olympics, Gina and Hannah are already dreaming big.

“We want to be training the next generation of Olympians,” says Gina.

“It would be amazing to think that Sheffield could produce players who go all the way.”

They are also keen to connect with local businesses, setting up lunchtime leagues to get workplaces moving and socialising.

“It’s something for everyone,” Hannah says.

“We just want people to come and try it, we know they’ll love it as much as we do.”

Prices and memberships

Court bookings: £24 per hour/ £6 per person on the court (£20 for students)

Open Play (1.5 hours): £14 (£12 for students)

Skills and Drills Clinics (1 hour): £12 (£10 for students)

Membership options:

Pay as you go – no fees, 10-day booking window

Monthly membership – £10/month (£8 students), 14-day booking window

Annual membership – £110/year, 21-day booking window + 10% discount on coaching and pro shop purchases

For those who would rather dip their toes in first, intro sessions are available throughout the week, with no experience or equipment needed.

“We came back from America and thought, ‘We can’t go home and not have this,’” says Gina.

“So we just said, let’s do it ourselves.

“Our dream is that everyone in Sheffield ends up playing pickleball.”

Pickleball Sheffield officially launches Monday 3rd November, with skills clinics led by the Head Coach of the England Team on Tuesday 4th November.

Sessions take place at 220 Newhall Road, Sheffield (S3).