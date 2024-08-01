Paving the way for Sheffield as Chair of the Sheffield Property Association

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sheffield Property Association (S-PA), a dynamic group of businesses dedicated to enhancing Sheffield’s built environment, announces an exciting opportunity for an individual to become the organisation's next chair.

Since its inception in 2017, the S-PA has driven investment, opportunity, and prosperity, transforming Sheffield into a vibrant place for everyone who lives, works, and socialises in the city.

Their core mission focuses on supporting, celebrating, and promoting Sheffield, strengthening the city’s communities through continuous collaboration with land-owning and development businesses.

The new chair will lead the board through its next phase of growth and development, building networks and partnerships for the directors, Priority Groups and S-PA members.

As a key ambassador for the S-PA, the individual must be a strong communicator and have a talent for discovering projects and initiatives at local, regional, and national levels.

The S-PA has already brought together over 80 companies in the Sheffield region as part of their membership. Everyone involved shares a vision to improve Sheffield’s built environment, drive investment and prosperity, build strong relationships with stakeholders and partners, and inspire young people about career opportunities in the city.

Tim Bottrill, director of the Sheffield Property Association, said: “It’s wonderful to see all that we have accomplished so far at the Sheffield Property Association, particularly our events that unite our members to celebrate and discuss the work we are doing.

“Our outgoing chair, Martin McKervey, has been exceptional in his role and has served as the board’s central point of contact for official communication with us and the Priority Groups.

“We look forward to welcoming our next chair to continue this dedication, as they will play an important role in leading our board meetings, encouraging all members to continue their participation and support our vision, as well as championing the S-PA across a diverse stakeholder group.”

This voluntary role requires one to two days of commitment per month for a term of three years, with the option to stay on for a further three years and is open to all interested parties.

For the full job description or to express your interest, please contact [email protected]. Deadline for applications is September 13 2024.