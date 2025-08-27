Partnerships milestone at the Manor, Sheffield.

A Sheffield regeneration partnership is delivering 98 new affordable homes in the Manor area of the city.

The mixed tenure properties - including homes for affordable rent and shared ownership - are being built across three sites by Sheffield Housing Company (SHC).

The Council is purchasing 47 homes at Corker Bottoms, just off Harborough Road, comprising a selection of two, three and four bedroomed properties; and at Eclipse (phases 12 and 13, just off Harborough Avenue), a further 40 two, three and four bedroomed homes will be created. In addition, 11 homes have already been acquired by Great Places Housing Group, at the Pennine Village development, on Manor Park Road.

SHC is Sheffield City Council’s joint venture development company, with private developer Keepmoat and Great Places. It was established in 2011, with an ambitious target of building 2,300 brand new mixed tenure properties on a total of 23 sites by mid-2026.

The show home at Pennine Village.

It continues to pursue this goal, with more than 300 new homes also built for private sale between Beckett Hill, in the Parson Cross neighbourhood and alongside the new affordable homes at Eclipse and Pennine Village, in the Manor.

SHC Development Director, Steve Birch, said: “We are committed to broadening housing choice, quality and providing greater access to affordable homes across the city. By working closely with our partners, we have been able to create developments and communities that share a more diverse tenure mix and are enabling local people to start their home journey.”

“The properties created over the lifetime of the partnership have included housing for open market sale, affordable rent, shared ownership and private rent. At a time when the Government is promoting a huge increase in housing delivery across the country, Sheffield Housing Company continues to create new opportunities for people in this city.”

Cllr Penny Baker, Deputy Chair of the Housing Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We know that Sheffield has a demand for more housing of all types that mirrors the picture nationally.

Sheffield Housing Company celebrates delivery milestone. From left to right: Alex Best Development Manager at Sheffield Housing Company (SHC), Adam Midgely Head of Service Capital Delivery Service at Sheffield City Council and SHC board member, Cllr Douglas Johnson, Chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Policy Committee, Raymond Kinsella Head of Neighbourhoods for the Sheffield region at Great Places, Steve Birch Development Director at SHC and Howard Young, Senior Development Manager at SHC.

“We are delighted to see the continued creation of good quality and affordable housing for the city that comes from fruitful partnerships such as the work Sheffield Housing Company undertakes.

“No one organisation can solve the nation’s housing crisis by themselves. We will continue to work with partnerships such as this one to realise our ambitious housing goals.”

Simon Robinson, Director of Neighbourhoods at Great Places, said: “We’re proud to be part of this transformative partnership that’s delivering high-quality, affordable homes in the Manor area.

“Pennine Village reflects our commitment to creating thriving sustainable communities where people feel proud to live. These new homes not only provide much-needed housing options but also contribute to the long-term regeneration of the area, supporting local people and strengthening neighbourhoods.”

Warren Thompson, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Yorkshire West, said: “We are honoured to be marking this latest milestone with our partners to create affordable, high quality housing options in Sheffield.

“At Keepmoat, we are committed to building more than just homes, we are creating sustainable neighbourhoods. This partnership is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through long-term partnership and collaboration.

The partnership’s entire development programme has benefitted from over £3m in funding from Homes England and more than £3m from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

As well as delivering these new homes, over a 14-year period, SHC has created and safeguarded over 1,685 jobs, 120 apprenticeships and provided 3,855 training opportunities. The partnership has spent more than £100m with construction businesses in the South Yorkshire region and contributed nearly £150,000 to local community groups, schools, public art projects and other good causes.