Parseq invests in third secure print facility to meet growing global demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parseq, one of the UK’s largest independent managed service providers, announced that it opened a new secure print facility at its site in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Parseq has invested almost half a million pounds in secure print technology and other machinery for its new facility, which will be staffed by a team of 20 people at full capacity.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parseq is a world leader in producing and personalising secure print products that incorporate sophisticated fraud prevention features, multiple layers of encryption and other security measures. It works with many of the UK’s banks, building societies and other cheque-issuing organisations, printing more than half (54%) of the 93 million cheques cashed in the UK last year, and a growing number of cheque issuers worldwide.

In addition to cheques, Parseq prints paying-in slips for financial services organisations, educational certificates for examination institutions and professional accreditation providers, ballot papers for local and national elections, and gift vouchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parseq’s new secure print facility is its third in the UK. It was established to provide further capacity and business continuity resource to meet growing demand for secure print services from UK and international customers.

Parseq’s new security print facility in Rotherham, South Yorkshire is the third in the UK, and will be staffed by a team of 20 people at full capacity.

Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO at Parseq, comments: “The printed document remains a vital element in many organisations’ processes, and Parseq supplies millions of secure documents to our customers worldwide.

"We are picking up businesses in this market because more organisations are now looking to outsource print production to reduce their running costs and free up valuable resources and operating space, and because we meet strict print standards for confidential items and offer the highest level of security in our industry to protect documents against fraud.”

“Secure print is one of many services we deliver for our clients. We have multiple solutions that can be tailored and deployed to meet client requirements whether their challenges and needs relate to physical or electronic communications. That’s why I’m excited about how we’re evolving to meet these requirements. We’re expanding our service offerings, embracing more tech-driven solutions, and ensuring we stay ahead of the industry.”