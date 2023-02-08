Almost 500 student flats are set to be constructed in Sheffield despite concerns there are too many in the city already.

Sama Investment Group has been granted permission to built on a 1.7 hectare plot on Maltravers Road between Hyde Park flats and Wybourn housing estate, which is close to Sheffield Hallam University.

An 11-storey block of 498 flats and a three-storey care home which will have 85 beds have been given the green light for the brownfield site. The development, which will be known as Parkhill Views, was approved despite Sheffield University stating there was no shortage of student accommodation and it did not support the application.

In pre-application advice, Gareth Thompson, a council planning officer, said a non-student scheme would have been a better use of the site as there was already an 'excess' of student beds in the city.

Bilal Ahmed, the co-founder of Sama Investment Group said the plot of land was an eyesore and it was “tremendous” the city council had backed the plans.

He added: “By housing some of Sheffield’s 60,000 student population in large purpose-built facilities like Parkhill Views, we will help free up rental property in the city for other residents, which in turn will ease the housing crisis.”

Parkhill Views will come with multiple onsite facilities for students, including an indoor sports area and gym, a cinema, a laundrette and cylce storage. Communal areas comprising of two gaming lounges, two dining areas, a roof terrace and landscaped courtyard are also planned.

The three-storey care home will be set back from the road and surrounded by its own peaceful, landscaped gardens. It will contain a café, a hair salon and a family room.

The plot on Maltravers Road is between Hyde Park flats and Wybourn housing estate.