Palatine-backed Cura Terrae boosts growth with key acquisition

Cura Terrae, the fast-growing environmental services company backed by Palatine’s Impact Fund, has stepped up its expansion with the acquisition of EnviroCentre, a market-leading multi-disciplinary environmental consultancy based in Scotland.

The business, which has a team of 75, will become part of Cura Terrae’s Land and Nature division, bringing expertise in geo-environmental services and water management and engineering, as well as enhanced capabilities in Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) and ecology.

This addition will enable the expanded group to offer a comprehensive environmental service across the entire UK, with the four Scottish locations, in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness and Aberdeenshire, enhancing Cura Terrae’s national network and supporting clients as they respond to increasingly complex environmental needs.

This acquisition is Sheffield-based Cura Terrae’s fifth since its formation in 2022 and represents the group’s largest transaction to date. It is a significant milestone in Cura Terrae’s ambition to build a connected, collaborative group of environmental specialists and reinforces its mission to empower businesses to take care of the Earth.

Duar Fleming, MD of EnviroCentre and Nick Dilworth, CEO of Cura Terrae. Photo: Palatine Private Equity

Established in 1995, EnviroCentre has delivered environmental consultancy services for over 30 years in support of some of the most significant infrastructure projects in Scotland, building a strong reputation for technical excellence with a wide range of long-standing clients.

Nick Dilworth, CEO of Cura Terrae said: “We’re proud to welcome EnviroCentre into the Cura Terrae group. From the outset, it was clear that we shared not only technical goals, but a common purpose.

“This acquisition brings complementary expertise and geographic reach to the group, while adding a team of people whose values closely align with our own. The addition of EnviroCentre to the Cura Terrae group will provide fantastic opportunities for our people to flourish with clients benefiting from a greater depth and breadth of services.”

EnviroCentre will provide a significant boost to Cura Terrae’s presence in Scotland, bringing the total number of professionals in the Land and Nature business to over 175 across the UK and the broader Cura Terrae group to around 400.

The combination presents an exciting opportunity to expand services both sides of the border, and for clients to benefit from the broader group resources.

Duar Fleming, MD of EnviroCentre said: “Joining Cura Terrae is an exciting step for our team. To grow the impact of our work we wanted to find a partner who understood our culture, respected our people, and shared our long-term goal toto enhance the environment.

Greg Holmes, Investment Director in the Palatine Impact Fund, added: “This is an important strategic acquisition for Cura Terrae, broadening its service capabilities and its geographic reach.

“We continue to work with Nick and the team to identify other suitable targets that will further enhance Cura Terrae’s growth and mission to take care of the earth.”

Cura Terrae’s integration team is focused on working with EnviroCentre’s senior leadership to ensure a smooth transition for clients and employees, focused on continuity of service quality and delivering added value to all.

Cura Terrae were advised by Hill Dickinson Manchester Corporate (Graeme Anderson and James Down) along with employment colleagues David Parry and Isobel Pye.

Forvis Mazars LLP provided Financial Due Diligence (Alex Bell, Ed Shires and Tarifa Simpson) and Tax Due Diligence (David Burke and Chloe Twidale).

Bellweather Green Corporate (Stephanie Farrell, April Bingham and Paige Murray) advised the shareholders of EnviroCentre and taxation advice was also provided by tax specialists, Robertson Craig (John Fowlie and Holly Birnie). The EnviroCentre shareholders have been supported on strategic matters over a period by consultant Kevin Windram culminating in this exit to a carefully selected partner.

The transaction was funded via committed facilities from existing banking partner Shawbrook (Deepak Parekh and Sam Holmes).