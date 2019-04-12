Owners of popular Sheffield restaurant send final message to customers as they sell business

Customers have been left devastated after the owners of a popular Italian restaurant in Sheffield announced that they had sold the business.

Casa Mia, on Wostenholm Road in Sharrow, opened its doors in Sheffield in 2017 and has built up a huge following of loyal customers.

Casa Mia, Wostenholm Road.

The restaurant focuses on ‘traditional Italian cuisine with contemporary presentation at affordable prices’ using local and Italian produce.

Despite the restaurant’s growing popularity, customers were left shocked to hear this week that owners Donna and Francisco Santos had sold the business.

Taking to Facebook, Donna posted: “To all our lovely customers, it is with great sadness that we will no longer be trading in Casa Mia. Francisco and I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for all your love and support over this very difficult two years (we love you all).

“The restaurant will be closed for a short period while the lovely new owners change things around a little, but we hope you will continue to support them as you have us.

“For any enquiries or concerns please don't hesitate to private message us.

“Lots and lots of love Donna xx”

The site was transformed under Donna and Francisco two years ago, removing the snug and snooker room and replacing it with a bar, modern dining room and a mosaic style floor.

Donna, who managed Nonna’s for 12 years and also ran Bella Donna’s in Renishaw called the three-year project to transform the site a ‘labour of love’.

Speaking to the Sheffield Telegraph back in 2017, Donna said: “It just felt a little bit out of it in Renishaw, it is miles away from anywhere, so we were looking for somewhere around Banner Cross or Ecclesall Road - friends of ours have the building and asked if we wanted to have the downstairs.

“My grandmother was Italian and she used to live just around the corner from here so it is like going back to my roots.

“She gave me my love of Italian food, the only thing I could never pick up was making pasta as I was too impatient.”

Customers have already voiced their diappointment with the announcement, taking to Facebook to pay tribute to the restaurant.

Steve Miller posted: “You deserved to succeed so much, all the blood, sweat and too many tears should have made it all an amazing success.

“The surroundings were amazing and so was the food but the greatest thing was you two.”

Shirley Shamrock said: “It won’t be the same without you two. You have created something wonderful and it will endure as a consequence.”

Kate Storey wrote: “What a shame. You created a fabulous restaurant with amazing food.”