Over 15,000 Sheffield residents to be helped back into work through Government scheme

The Restart Scheme provides twelve months of tailored and community-based support for people who are unemployed and forms part of the Government’s Plan for Jobs, which was announced in 2020, to support people who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People on the innovative scheme will receive support to learn new skills, overcome barriers to work, and gain access to vacancies to help them secure employment - they will also be provided with the opportunity to retrain to find work in growth sectors, gain professional accreditations, and improve digital skills.

Employment service Maximus UK will be delivering the new Restart Scheme across South Yorkshire, helping people back into work.

The Government scheme is helping people back into work (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Dr Paul Williams, division president of Maximus UK, said: “Through delivery of the Restart Scheme, we are committed to playing our part in the national effort to rebuild the British economy. We are looking forward to working with local community partners to help thousands of people to access effective, tailored support and overcome barriers so that they can get back into work.”

Maximus UK will also invest more than five million pounds into hundreds of community organisations, charities and small to medium-sized businesses through their new Community Partnership Network, which will provide expert support services, including training and mental health support, to people on the Restart Scheme.

Data shows that the unemployment rate in 2021 in Yorkshire and the Humber is 7 per cent, up from 3.8 per cent in 2020 and in June 2021, there were 53,885 people unemployed across South Yorkshire.

In South Yorkshire, Maximus UK will partner with The Growth Company (GC), a social enterprise and experienced employment and skills provider.