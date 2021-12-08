The Cutting Edge stainless steel wall outside Midland Station has been running with water in recent days - but none of it from an electric pump. The same is true of the cascades on the other side of the walkway.

In October, council leader Terry Fox said they developed a ‘significant leak’ in 2019 and had to be investigated and repaired.

Torrential rain from Storm Barra cannot hide the fact that Sheffield’s most famous water feature is still not working two years after it broke.

The job was hit by delays due to Covid, lengthy exploratory work and electrical faults, he added.

But he added: “The leak is now sorted and spare parts for the main cascades are due with us very soon and we are aiming to switch the feature back on in November.”

But yesterday only rainwater was running.

A reader said: “I have a little Sheffield Christmas wish...get the fountains back on please. There was plenty of rainwater today but not the best welcome for visitors stepping off trains into our lovely city.”

Andy Kershaw responded: “My guess is that it will go the way of the old Fargate Fountain.”

In October, council leader Terry Fox said the fountain developed a ‘significant lead’ in 2019 and had to be investigated and repaired.

And Martin Brannan said: “It’s not a nice welcome to our city. Does anything work?”

Sheffield City Council was approached for comment.

The Goodwin fountain stood on Fargate from 1961-1998 before being removed. The Crucible Fountain still stands on The Moor but the water has been swtiched off for years.

