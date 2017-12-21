ONLINE: Sheffield Business Awards winners’ magazine

Have your say

Relive the glory of the best night of the year - the Sheffield Business Awards.

Read the winners’ magazine online here

The Star editor Nancy Fielder

The event attracted record entries and more than 900 people attended a glittering ceremony at Ponds Forge.

BBC Look North legend Harry Gration announced the victors, capping a brilliant year in business.

The awards were run by Sheffield Chamber and promoted by The Star. Elevation Recruitment Group returned as headline sponsor for the eighth year.

The winners:

Sheffield Chamber president John Hayward at the Sheffield Business Awards 2017

The Vine Hotels Special Recognition Award: The Children’s Hospital Charity

The Wake Smith Excellence in Manufacturing Award: Thermotex Engineering Ltd

The Shorts Chartered Accountants Business Person of the Year: Marc Wildes – P Wildes Group

The Sheffield College Employer of the Year: Gripple Ltd

Sheffield Business Awards 2017 Mark Bruce of Meadowhall, Sylvia Bednarz, Maria Stoneman

The Lupton Fawcett Innovation Award: Reach Homes CIC

The Sheffield Business School SME of the Year: Doordeals Ltd

Best Contribution to Sheffield Visitor Experience, sponsored by Meadowhall: Sheffield Doc/Fest

High Growth Business of the Year Award, sponsored by SIV: Pricecheck

Sheffield Business Awards 2017 Lynda Hinxman of SBS, Stephen Naylor and Martin Fox of Doordeals

Excellence in International Trade Award, sponsored by Pressure Technologies plc: Macalloy

Excellence in Professional Services Award, sponsored by Together: Professional Energy Purchasing

The Evoluted Excellence in Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility Award: Quality Context

The Grey Matter Marketing and Communications Award: Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The Simm Engineering Group Large Business of the Year: SCX Ltd

The Sheffield Universities Enterprise Award: Klear Commercial Services

Sheffield Business Awards 2017 Garin Davies of Vine Hotels and David Vernon-Edwards

The City Taxis Outstanding Business of the Year: Reach Homes CIC

Drinks reception sponsor – Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Read the winners’ magazine online here

Follow David Walsh on Twitter and on LinkedIn