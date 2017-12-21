ONLINE: Sheffield Business Awards winners’ magazine

Relive the glory of the best night of the year - the Sheffield Business Awards.
Read the winners’ magazine online here
The event attracted record entries and more than 900 people attended a glittering ceremony at Ponds Forge.
BBC Look North legend Harry Gration announced the victors, capping a brilliant year in business.
The awards were run by Sheffield Chamber and promoted by The Star. Elevation Recruitment Group returned as headline sponsor for the eighth year.
The winners:
The Vine Hotels Special Recognition Award: The Children’s Hospital Charity
The Wake Smith Excellence in Manufacturing Award: Thermotex Engineering Ltd
The Shorts Chartered Accountants Business Person of the Year: Marc Wildes – P Wildes Group
The Sheffield College Employer of the Year: Gripple Ltd
The Lupton Fawcett Innovation Award: Reach Homes CIC
The Sheffield Business School SME of the Year: Doordeals Ltd
Best Contribution to Sheffield Visitor Experience, sponsored by Meadowhall: Sheffield Doc/Fest
High Growth Business of the Year Award, sponsored by SIV: Pricecheck
Excellence in International Trade Award, sponsored by Pressure Technologies plc: Macalloy
Excellence in Professional Services Award, sponsored by Together: Professional Energy Purchasing
The Evoluted Excellence in Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility Award: Quality Context
The Grey Matter Marketing and Communications Award: Doncaster Sheffield Airport
The Simm Engineering Group Large Business of the Year: SCX Ltd
The Sheffield Universities Enterprise Award: Klear Commercial Services
The City Taxis Outstanding Business of the Year: Reach Homes CIC
Drinks reception sponsor – Doncaster Sheffield Airport
