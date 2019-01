Survey is our biggest supplement of the year – full of positive news, including hundreds of jobs, and an expert look forward to 2019.

It includes an eight-page Start-up Special featuring 27 fab new firms. The Star is proud to give them publicity.

Sue Burton with her Kizomba wrist wallet.

READ IT ONLINE

And it has views from a range of sectors including IT, corporate finance, alternative funding, law, property, marketing and manufacturing.

READ IT ONLINE

Hannah McCreesh and Chaz Don model their monogrammed cashmere scarves.