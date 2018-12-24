Ongoing and upcoming developments in Sheffield city centre to be discussed at business conference

More than 150 business leaders will come together in the New Year at a conference to hear about the ongoing regeneration of Sheffield city centre.

Speakers at the event will inclde Edward Highfield, director for city growth at Sheffield Council, who will lay out the ongoing and upcoming developments in the city.

Edward Highfield

The Sheffield Development Plans conference will be held at Cutlers Hall, on Wednesday, January 9, from 3.30pm.

Mark Jackson, consultant at Scarborough Group International, will also speak. Scarborough Group is working on some of the biggest schemes across the city with both Sheffield City Region and other private sector firms and he’ll be sharing details of what they’re looking to bring to Sheffield to boost visitor numbers and drive the economy, including details of their developments in the Digital Campus.

The Cutlers' Hall in Sheffield.

Jerry Cheung, managing director of New Era Development, will give details on some of the biggest schemes in the city including the New Era Square project in Sheffield Chinatown and they’ll be sharing details of both their ongoing and future projects set to happen.

Guests will also hear from Adam Higgins, co-founder of Capital and Centric. The company has recently submitted a planning application for a major new residential development within Sheffield – their first in the city – and Adam will be presenting the vision to transform the creative Devonshire Quarter Neighbourhood in the city – which will work hand in hand with the council’s effort to drive more people into city centre living.

Rotherham Borough Council’s chief executive Sharon Kemp will also speak about work being done in the borough.

For more information visit www.built-environment-networking.com