One of Sheffield's oldest cycle shops wins award for community contribution during pandemic

Sheffield bike shop Tony Butterworth Cycles in Middlewood has won a Cycle More Entrepreneur Award, celebrating the business' pioneering spirit and contribution to the community during the 2020 and 2021 lockdown.

The bike shop has been a stalwart presence through the difficult year, remaining open for the duration of three lockdowns, even offering free bike services to NHS staff.

The Sudocrem Cycle More Entrepreneur Award celebrates the positive contribution these local hubs have made to their communities throughout the pandemic, whether it is remaining open for the duration, providing jobs, offering repairs, or discounts to key workers.

Tony Butterworth Cycles has won a Cycle More Entrepreneur Award. Pictured is shop owner Henry Nottage.

There has been a bicycle shop tucked away behind the Sheffield Wednesday football ground on Catch Bar Lane since 1945, but it was taken on by current owners Mike Andrews and Henry Nottage in 2015 – since the handover, the business has gone from strength to strength.

Henry Nottage said: "The team has doubled in size this year. We've also had to change our business model to meet the demand for bike services, which have gone through the roof."

"Yet, it's not been easy sourcing bike parts amidst a global shortage. In order to repair what Henry describes as 'a tsunami of bicycles', the cycle shop has had to begin ordering in bulk.

“Increased demand, plus disrupted supply chains as a result of the global pandemic and Brexit has meant we've had to stockpile parts when we're able, to be able to continue fixing Sheffield's bikes.”