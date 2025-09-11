One Health Group shortlisted for two prestigious awards at the 30th anniversary AIM Awards

Sheffield-headquartered One Health Group plc, an independent provider of NHS-funded medical procedures, for patients referred through ‘Patient Choice’ for treatment in Orthopaedics, Spine, General Surgery, Gynaecology and Urology, is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted for two categories at this year’s AIM Awards: Transaction of the Year Award; and Best Newcomer Award.

The AIM Awards, sponsored by BDO in association with the London Stock Exchange, celebrate the outstanding achievements of companies quoted on AIM, the London Stock Exchange’s international market for ambitious growth businesses. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the AIM Awards, highlighting three decades of innovation, growth, and success in the UK’s smaller company sector.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony taking place on Wednesday October 1 at Westminster Park Plaza, London.

Adam Binns, CEO of One Health Group, commented: “We are immensely proud to be shortlisted for not just one, but two awards at this year’s AIM Awards. To be recognised alongside such a strong group of innovative and high-growth companies is a real testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our patients, and the support of our partners. Since joining AIM, we have continued to focus on our mission of delivering outstanding patient care, and this recognition reinforces the positive impact we are making in the healthcare sector.”