Simone Kilner, owner of Oliver's Cafe in Grenoside, Sheffield, which has sadly closed. The popular cafe was named after her two-and-a-half-year-old son and she decided to quit the business so she could spend more time with him. | National World

A popular cafe in Sheffield, described as one of the city’s best, has sadly closed.

Oliver’s Cafe, on Norfolk Hill, Grenoside, only opened in 2023 but had quickly established itself as a favourite with locals.

But last Friday, June 28, was its final day of trading, after the owner announced with a ‘heavy heart’ that it was closing permanently due to ‘personal family commitments’.

“We would like to thank everyone for there support over the past year,” they added in a post on Facebook.

Speaking to The Star following the cafe’s closure, Simone Kilner, who ran it with her partner Jordan Durrans, said they had taken the very difficult decision to close it to give them more time together as a family.

‘I’ve met some lovely people’

“I’ve absolutely loved having this cafe but you miss out on family life, and I want to be able to spend more time with our son Oliver, who’s two-and-a-half, after whom we named the cafe,” she said.

“I’ve met some lovely people and I feel all I did the last few days before we closed, when everyone said they were so sad and asked why we were shutting, was to break down in tears.”

Simone explained how Jordan runs George’s Cafe, which remains open, while she plans to resume working as a barber, which she did before she had the cafe. She told how as a mobile barber she had cut the hair of top football plyers including former Sheffield Wednesday players George Byers and Massimo Luongo.

Oliver’s Cafe boasts a perfect five-star rating on Google, albeit from only nine reviews, with praise for the ‘mega breakfast’ and the ‘absolutely delicious’ sandwiches.

‘So sorry to hear this sad news’

Its menu included daily specials ranging from hearty stews to mouthwatering hot roast pork sandwiches.

Reacting to news of its closure, one person commented: “Aww, so sorry to hear this sad news. Loved a sandwich from here.”

Another said: “Sorry to hear this! It’s been great having a nice cafe in the village!”