Objective strengthens its team with two new appointments

Sheffield B2B creative marketing agency Objective is strengthening its team with two new appointments.

Tyler Moran-Healy, who graduated from Sheffield Hallam University, joins as a Creative Designer.

Ben Shaw, who has progressed through the Objective Digital Marketing team, has been promoted to Digital Marketing Manager.

He too is a Sheffield Hallam University graduate and a Google accredited digital marketeer.

Ben Shaw (left) and Tyler Moran-Healy

“We are delighted to further strengthen our award winning B2B creative marketing team,” said Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent.

“In his new role Ben will lead on content development, at a particularly exciting time for the agency, following the launch of our innovative B2B Insights Platform.

“Our unique AI powered technology identifies content most likely to engage B2B audiences.

“B2B Insights is yet another way to ensure our digital marketing campaigns generate more B2B sales leads on behalf of clients.

“Tyler brings unmatched enthusiasm for developing outstanding B2B content.

“Our investment in fantastic people, and sector leading infrastructure, has helped us generate more than £1 million of qualified B2B sales leads, in a single client campaign.”

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.

Objective successfully deliver board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.